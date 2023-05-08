Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP identify New Brunswick lobster fishermen who died after falling into ocean

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2023 10:18 am
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick. View image in full screen
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick.

RCMP Cpl. Sylvain Bergeron said 58-year-old Eugene Beaudin is the uncle of 33-year-old Normand Gilbert Beaudin.

Bergeron said the captain, Robert Beaudin — who is related to the two dead men — survived the mishap Saturday and has spoken to the RCMP about what occurred, but details aren’t being released.

RCMP said in a news release Saturday that the men died after falling from the boat off Miscou Island, which juts into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Trending Now

The release says the body of Robert Beaudin was the first to be located while Eugene Beaudin’s body was found after a short search.

Story continues below advertisement

A funeral home obituary says Eugene Beaudin lived in Petite-Lameque, N.B., and Normand Beaudin lived in Lameque.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.

More on Canada
New BrunswickFishingLobster FishingLobster Fishermenfisherman deathNew Brunswick Fishermenfishermen deathsnew brunswick lobster fishery
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers