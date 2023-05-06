Two men dead after fall from fishing boat off coast of Lamèque, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have died after falling from a fishing boat off the coast of Lamèque, N.B., on Saturday, police say.

According to a release, members of the RCMP were called at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday to assist Ambulance New Brunswick and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in locating the two men.

“A 58-year-old man was located shortly thereafter and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.” RCMP said.

“After a short search, a 33-year-old man was also located deceased.”

The search and rescue efforts took first responders about seven kilometres off the coast of the small community in Gloucester County.

The release from the Northeast District RCMP said a helicopter, two airplanes, three boats, and several local fishing boats assisted in the search and rescue efforts.

Susan Holt, leader of New Brunswick’s Liberal Party, took to Twitter and offered her condolences on Saturday afternoon.

Mon cœur se brise pour les familles des deux pêcheurs du homard décédés à Lameque-Miscou ce matin. Notre famille est en deuil avec vous. My heart breaks for the families of the two lobster fishermen who died in Lameque-Miscou this morning. Our family mourns with you. — Susan Holt (@susanholt) May 6, 2023

“My heart breaks for the families of the two lobster fishermen who died in Lameque-Miscou this morning.” she wrote, “Our family mourns with you.”

Investigation efforts will be assisted by the Transport Safety Board of Canada, along with a member from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased, and the community,” police said.