Crime

1 dead and 3 hospitalized after vehicle rollover crash in Oro-Medonte police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 10:59 am
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A Barrie teen is dead and three others are hospitalized after a rollover collision in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.

Orillia OPP are investigating the fatal motor vehicle collision, which happened Saturday just before 11 p.m. in Oro-Medonte.

Emergency crews found four vehicle occupants when they responded to the single-vehicle rollover collision at Ridge Road between Line 4 and Line 3 South.

Police say one person, an 18-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second person was taken by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries and two other occupants with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital, Police say.

Ridge Road was closed for several hours for the investigation and has since been reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

OPP Fatal Crash Car crash Barrie Orillia OPP Ontario Provincal Police Oro-Medonte vehicle rollover Oro-Medonte crash
