1 dead and 3 hospitalized after vehicle rollover crash in Oro-Medonte police say

A Barrie teen is dead and three others are hospitalized after a rollover collision in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.
Orillia OPP are investigating the fatal motor vehicle collision, which happened Saturday just before 11 p.m. in Oro-Medonte.
Emergency crews found four vehicle occupants when they responded to the single-vehicle rollover collision at Ridge Road between Line 4 and Line 3 South.
Police say one person, an 18-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A second person was taken by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries and two other occupants with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital, Police say.
Ridge Road was closed for several hours for the investigation and has since been reopened.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
