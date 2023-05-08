Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run collision in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a 58-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Scarborough that did not stay at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was struck on Sunday just after midnight in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Investigators said a driver in a Mazda was travelling westbound on Sheppard Avenue East when the car struck a man crossing the road.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver failed to stop and kept driving westbound.

The car is described as a red, four-door Mazda 3 and police said it will have front-end damage on the passenger side.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with video to contact them.