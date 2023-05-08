Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run collision in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 8:05 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police say a 58-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Scarborough that did not stay at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was struck on Sunday just after midnight in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Investigators said a driver in a Mazda was travelling westbound on Sheppard Avenue East when the car struck a man crossing the road.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Trending Now

Police said the driver failed to stop and kept driving westbound.

The car is described as a red, four-door Mazda 3 and police said it will have front-end damage on the passenger side.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with video to contact them.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Toronto PoliceTorontoHit and RunScarboroughPedestrian Crashcrash torontoToronto pedestrian crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers