Hundreds of kids get hooked on fishing in Vernon

There’s nothing quite like catching your first fish at Vernon’s Polson Park this weekend, with the odds are stacked in the kids’ favour.

The 21st annual Kalamalka Fly Fishers Free Kids Fishing Weekend returned to the park where the group stocked the pond with 1,000 rainbow trout from Fresh Water Fisheries.

“Last Sunday we drained the pond, cleaned it, then Wednesday we had the fish delivered, and then we man all the various stations,” said Bill Kirkland, Kalamalka Fly Fishers president.

The members help the kids with bait, teach them how to catch a fish and then clean it for them. Thanks to the Kalamalka Fly Fishers Club, thousands of kids cast their lines in hopes of reeling in the first catch of their lives.

“It’s a great opportunity, the club is very active with fishing in the area and we want to see that passed on to the younger generation,” said Kirkland.

It seems to be working, hundreds of kids and parents alike, lining up to get the chance to experience the rush.

The weekend-long free event is an annual effort aimed at getting families hooked on a new hobby.