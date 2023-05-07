Menu

Crime

RCMP crack Flin Flon attempted murder case with arrest of 27-year-old man

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 6:25 pm
RCMP in Flin Flon Manitoba has arrested a 27-year-old man who they believe to be a suspect in an attempted murder case that left two people hospitalized. . View image in full screen
RCMP in Flin Flon Manitoba has arrested a 27-year-old man who they believe to be a suspect in an attempted murder case that left two people hospitalized. . File / Global News
RCMP in Flin Flon Manitoba has arrested a 27-year-old man who they believe to be a suspect in an attempted murder case that left two people hospitalized.

On Sunday, police say a man was charged with attempted murder and a number of firearms-related offences. He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is related to an incident that occurred last Thursday where RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at an address on Ross Street.

Officers say they found a 23-year-old woman from Flin Flon with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she was then taken to Winnipeg by a life-flight.

Police say they also learned of a second victim, a 28-year-old man who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Both victims remain in hospital and police are continuing to investigate.

RCMP say they do not believe these were random acts. Anyone with information in relation to this shooting is asked to contact the Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online

RCMPManitobaInvestigationManitoba RCMPAttempted MurderManitoba crimeFlin Flon
