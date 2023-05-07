Sawed-off shotgun, drugs found in suspicious vehicle: Regina Police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested in Regina after a suspicious vehicle was investigated on May 6 and multiple weapons and drugs were found hidden in the car, say police.

Around 5:30 a.m., Regina Police approached the vehicle in an alley on the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

When police arrived, they found a female in the driver seat and a male standing outside the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to officers, a can of pepper spray was spotted on the front seat.

Both the man and woman were arrested on weapons charges without incident.

Police found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, along with drugs after searching the vehicle.

As a result, a 31-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both from Regina, were jointly charged with seven gun related charges.

The 31-year-old woman is also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possession of a scheduled substance.

Both accused will make their first appearances on these charges in provincial court in Regina on May 8.