Sawed-off shotgun, drugs found in suspicious vehicle: Regina Police

Two people have been arrested in Regina after a suspicious vehicle was investigated on May 6 and multiple weapons and drugs were found hidden in the car, say police.
Around 5:30 a.m., Regina Police approached the vehicle in an alley on the 1700 block of Quebec Street.
When police arrived, they found a female in the driver seat and a male standing outside the passenger side of the vehicle.
According to officers, a can of pepper spray was spotted on the front seat.
Both the man and woman were arrested on weapons charges without incident.
Police found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, along with drugs after searching the vehicle.
As a result, a 31-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both from Regina, were jointly charged with seven gun related charges.
The 31-year-old woman is also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possession of a scheduled substance.
Both accused will make their first appearances on these charges in provincial court in Regina on May 8.
