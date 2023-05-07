Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sawed-off shotgun, drugs found in suspicious vehicle: Regina Police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 4:06 pm
On May 6, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m. police located a suspicious vehicle in an alley of the 1700 block of Quebec Street.
On May 6, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m. police located a suspicious vehicle in an alley of the 1700 block of Quebec Street. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been arrested in Regina after a suspicious vehicle was investigated on May 6 and multiple weapons and drugs were found hidden in the car, say police.

Around 5:30 a.m., Regina Police approached the vehicle in an alley on the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

When police arrived, they found a female in the driver seat and a male standing outside the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to officers, a can of pepper spray was spotted on the front seat.

Both the man and woman were arrested on weapons charges without incident.

Police found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, along with drugs after searching the vehicle.

Trending Now

As a result, a 31-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both from Regina, were jointly charged with seven gun related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old woman is also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possession of a scheduled substance.

Both accused will make their first appearances on these charges in provincial court in Regina on May 8.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina PoliceSaskatchewan RCMPSawed-off Shotgun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers