Crime

Police charge 2 with 1st-degree murder in Toronto shooting investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 2:56 pm
Police repsonded to a shooting in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West in April, 2023. View image in full screen
Police repsonded to a shooting in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West in April, 2023. Global News
Two men have been charged with first degree murder as part of a police investigation in Toronto.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service responded to the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West around 10 p.m. on April 21, for reports of gunshots, police said.

At the scene, police said a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead without being transported to hospital.

On May 4, police announced the arrest of a 23-year-old man on a charge of first-degree murder.

Then, on Saturday, May 6, police announced another arrest, a 21-year-old man from Toronto, who was also charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

