Man injured in Toronto Cabbagetown stabbing, police say

One person has been arrested after a stabbing reported in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

In a tweet just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, Toronto police said officers had been called to the area of Gerrard and Berkeley streets for reports of a stabbing.

Police said they found a man who had been injured. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was in custody, according to police, who also said the knife had been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

