Crime

Man injured in Toronto Cabbagetown stabbing, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 12:06 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
One person has been arrested after a stabbing reported in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

In a tweet just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, Toronto police said officers had been called to the area of Gerrard and Berkeley streets for reports of a stabbing.

Police said they found a man who had been injured. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was in custody, according to police, who also said the knife had been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingCabbagetownGerrard StreetBerkeley Street
