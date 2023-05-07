Toronto police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed 75-year-old woman in neck

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man officers believe could be behind not one, but two assaults on women that reportedly took place along Spadina Avenue.

The incidents were reported between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Police said they responded to two calls on Spadina Avenue, at its intersection with Cecil Street and then Dundas Street.

In one incident, police received reports that a suspect had come up behind a 75-year-old woman and stabbed her on the left side of the neck with something sharp. The suspect then fled the scene.

The woman was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In a separate report, police were told a woman was walking north on Spadina Avenue when a suspect approached her and reportedly reached over and stabbed her in the right arm.

Police said they are searching for a suspect who wore a blue hoodie, light-coloured pants and green New Balance shows with a green letter N on the sides. They released an image in the hopes of receiving tips from the public.