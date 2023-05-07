Armstrong Tulip Festival returns with more flowers than ever

Send this page to someone via email

This is the second year of the Armstrong Bloom Flower Festivals’ Tulip Festival.

“We planted just over half a million tulips this year, which is almost double what we planted last year,” said the founder of Bloom Flower Festivals, Alexis Szarek.

“This year we have a full 4 acres which is quite beautiful and just over an acre of U-pick.”

The rows of tulips are made up of more than 20 different varietals.

“We’ve got just your traditional single tulip varieties, we also have five or six double tulip varieties and a few fringed varieties that are really beautiful with a lacey edge around them,” said Szarek.

The annual event in the North Okanagan showcases spring, something visitors can get excited about.

The Tulip Festival will be open to the public until the end of May, and there are multiple events being held in the field that are also open to the public. For more information visit www.bloomflowerfestivals.ticketspice.com