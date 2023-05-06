Wildfire evacuation order issued for Red Creek and Lower Cache

Send this page to someone via email

The Peace River Regional District issued an evacuation order for the Red Creek and Lower Cache areas northwest of Fort St. John.

The order was issued due to the 1,550-hectare Red Creek wildfire, which is burning out of control, Saturday afternoon.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following areas:

From a point 0.75km south of the intersection of the Red Creek Road and Highway 97N headed southwest to a point of intersection of the Red Creek

Following the Red Creek south to Cache Creek

Following the Cache Creek west to the North Cache Creek

Following the North Cache Creek north to a point due east of 258 Road Due east to Highway 97N

View image in full screen A map provided by the Peace River Regional District for the evacuation order. Peace River Regional District

Sixty-one properties in the area are also under the evacuation order. For a full list of addresses, the order can be read online.

Mounties are assisting in the evacuation of residents, according to the regional district.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for some properties in the area.

The Peace River Regional District has issued evacuation alert for the Red Creek wildfire for properties in the Red Creek, Lower Cache and south of the Beatton Airport Road areas as follows:

From the intersection of Highway 97 N and Beatton Airport Road, heading north along Highway 97 N to 258 Road

Heading west beyond North Cache Creek

Heading northeast to Fox Creek

Due west to the Prespatou Road

Follow the Prespatou Road south to 256 road

Following 256 Road west to 281 Road

Following 281 Road south to 254 Road

Following 254 Road to Highway 97N

As well as the area 5.5km west of Highway 97N and 4 km north of Lyndon subdivision

If you are an evacuated resident, the regional district is urging people to:

Follow the Red Creek Road or Lower Cache Road east to Highway 97N and continue to Fort St. John

Proceed the to Emergency Support Services reception centre located at North Peace Arena, 9805 96 Avenue, Fort St. John, B.C., and if the reception center is closed, please call 250-794-3310

If you need transportation assistance from the area, call 1-800-670-7773

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close all windows and doors

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation

Do not use more vehicles than you have to

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, cell & charger and keys) only if they are immediately available

Take pets in pet kennels or on leash

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service

The Red Creek wildfire was first reported in the afternoon on May 5, and four attack crews, a unit crew, and a helicopter were assigned to the blaze. A second helicopter is now assisting as well.

“A wind warning is in effect for the Peace region. Sustained winds of 25-45km/hr are forecasted for (Saturday) afternoon, with gusts reaching 60km/hr,” BC Wildfire officials said in their report. “Extreme fire behaviour is anticipated on existing fires and new fire starts are expected to grow rapidly.”

Heavy smoke in the area is making it challenging for crews and is affecting aviation resources.

Community members are encouraged to stay up to date on the regional district’s alert webpage.

The Red Creek wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.