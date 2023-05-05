Menu

Fire

Brampton, Ont. house fire sends 1 person to hospital

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 7:45 pm
Officials are asking the public to avoid the Hurontario .
Officials are asking the public to avoid the Hurontario . Brampton fire and Emergency Services / Twitter
One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in Brampton, Ont., officials say.

In a tweet at around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said crews were battling a two-alarm fire at a home in the Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street area.

Fire officials said heavy smoke was present and asked the public to avoid the immediate area.

Peel paramedics told Global News one person was taken to hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

