Brampton, Ont. house fire sends 1 person to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in Brampton, Ont., officials say.
In a tweet at around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said crews were battling a two-alarm fire at a home in the Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street area.
Fire officials said heavy smoke was present and asked the public to avoid the immediate area.
Peel paramedics told Global News one person was taken to hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
More on Canada
- Thousands flee northern Alberta wildfire: ‘People are really scared’
- Baby from Argentina doing ‘much better’ after becoming critically ill in Canada
- Apartment residents say they’re being forced out for repairs, offered $5K to leave early
- Is Canada heading for a ‘jobful recession’? What the latest data shows
Comments