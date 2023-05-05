Brampton, Ont. house fire sends 1 person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in Brampton, Ont., officials say.

In a tweet at around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said crews were battling a two-alarm fire at a home in the Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street area.

Fire officials said heavy smoke was present and asked the public to avoid the immediate area.

Peel paramedics told Global News one person was taken to hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

We are presently operating on scene of a 2 alarm residential structure fire in the area of Wanless Dr and Hurontario St. Due to heavy smoke conditions please avoid the immediate area. @ChiefBoyes @BPFFA1068 pic.twitter.com/IJ5oJETsW9 — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) May 5, 2023