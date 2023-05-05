Menu

Canada

Former Quebec premier seeking additional $2.7M in lawsuit against the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Should UPAC apologize to Jean Charest following court decision?'
Should UPAC apologize to Jean Charest following court decision?
WATCH: Does François Legault owe Jean Charest an apology? It's a question that was raised at the National Assembly on Wednesday, after a judge ruled the government must pay the former premier nearly $400,000 in damages. The court sided with Charest in his lawsuit against the anti-corruption squad UPAC for leaking information about an investigation. Global's Dan Spector reports. – Apr 5, 2023
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is seeking another $2.7 million from the provincial government for media leaks related to a corruption investigation targeting him and his party.

A judge already awarded him $385,000 in damages in early April after Charest sued the government because journalists were given details about a police investigation into alleged illegal Liberal party financing during his tenure as premier.

The former premier and recent candidate for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada was never charged in the investigation and has said the leaks tarnished his reputation and affected him personally.

In its April ruling, Quebec Superior Court gave Charest 30 days to add allegations of abuse of process to the lawsuit against the attorney general and the anti-corruption police, known as UPAC.

Trending Now

Charest’s lawyers are claiming that the attorney general used stalling tactics during his lawsuit against the province and that their conduct was abusive from start to finish.

The former premier is now asking for an additional $2 million in punitive damages, $500,000 to pay his lawyers’ fees and another $205,000 in other damages.

Quebec politicsQuebec Liberal PartyQuebec GovernmentJean CharestUPACJean Charest lawsuitLiveral party financingUPAC Jean Charest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

