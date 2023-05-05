Man arrested after concealed handgun reported in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday after Waterloo Regional Police received a report that a man was walking around the Country Hills area with a concealed weapon.

Police say the call came in shortly after 1 p.m. with the report indicating the man was near Block Line Road and Fallowfield Drive. The man was arrested shortly afterward without incident.

“The initial report was for a concealed handgun,” a police spokesperson told Global News. “Investigation determined it to be a pistol-style BB gun. The accused was also in possession of a knife.”

Police say the man is facing several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying concealed weapon.