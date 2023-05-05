Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after concealed handgun reported in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 3:55 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday after Waterloo Regional Police received a report that a man was walking around the Country Hills area with a concealed weapon.

Police say the call came in shortly after 1 p.m. with the report indicating the man was near Block Line Road and Fallowfield Drive. The man was arrested shortly afterward without incident.

“The initial report was for a concealed handgun,” a police spokesperson told Global News. “Investigation determined it to be a pistol-style BB gun. The accused was also in possession of a knife.”

Trending Now

Police say the man is facing several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying concealed weapon.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedBlock Line Road KitchenerKitchener gunCountry Hills KitchenerFallowfield Drive Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers