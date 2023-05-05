Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged after indecent act reported at Mississauga school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 3:04 pm
Police said 28-year-old Ali Ahmed from Toronto was arrested in connection with an indecent act investigation in Peel Region.
Police said 28-year-old Ali Ahmed from Toronto was arrested in connection with an indecent act investigation in Peel Region.
A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act investigation in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Thursday at around 12:33 p.m., officers received a report of an indecent act in the Cliff Road and Queensway East area.

Officers said a man was allegedly exposing himself on school grounds.

Police said 28-year-old Ali Ahmed from Toronto was arrested and has been charged with one count of performing an indecent act in a public place.

According to police, he was already facing a charge for the same offence at the time of his arrest.

Officers said Ahmed was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

