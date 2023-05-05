Toronto man charged after indecent act reported at Mississauga school: police

A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act investigation in Mississauga, Ont., police say.
Peel Regional Police said on Thursday at around 12:33 p.m., officers received a report of an indecent act in the Cliff Road and Queensway East area.
Officers said a man was allegedly exposing himself on school grounds.
Police said 28-year-old Ali Ahmed from Toronto was arrested and has been charged with one count of performing an indecent act in a public place.
Trending Now
According to police, he was already facing a charge for the same offence at the time of his arrest.
Officers said Ahmed was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- Florida Walmart employee shoots, kills customer trying to break up fight
- Human remains fully removed from car after being submerged in Lake Ontario for years
- 3 youths face charges after Pride flag burned at Nova Scotia high school
- Drive-by shooting in Serbia kills 8 a day after Belgrade school massacre
Comments