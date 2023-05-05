Menu

Crime

Video shows armed suspects smashing vehicles in ‘targeted’ Abbotsford attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 4:36 pm
Video released by Abbotsford police shows a group of suspects taking part in a targeted attack of vandalism on April 29. Police said a large group of people showed up in different vehicles around 12:30 a.m. and started smashing the four vehicles in the driveway with weapons such as bats and axes.  
Abbotsford police are looking for a large group of armed suspects responsible for some recent property damage.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

On April 29 at 12:39 a.m., police said mischief was reported in progress at a home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street.

The video shows three vehicles pulling up outside the home before using various weapons, including axes, swords and baseball bats, to smash car windows and damage the vehicles.

The suspects then piled back into the cars and drove away. The incident lasted about two minutes.

Police said parts of the home were damaged as well and they believe this was a targeted attack.

“This incident is very concerning to the AbbyPD, due to the violent nature of the crime and the targeting of an occupied residence,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the suspects or their vehicles can call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

