Former Hamilton mayor Bob Wade passes at 89

Hamilton’s 53rd mayor has died.

Bob Wade, who served in the municipality’s top post between 2000 and 2003, passed away Thursday night.

There were no details given on the nature of his death.

Wade was an underdog when he ran for mayor more than two decades ago, but did succeed incumbent Bob Morrow – the city’s longest-serving mayor at that time.

Morrow had a strong base of voters in old Hamilton in the 2000 election, but newly added boroughs like Flamborough, Dundas, Glanbrook and Ancaster, aided Wade’s campaign.

Ancaster would see 80 per cent of it’s eligible voters choose Wade.

He announced he would not seek re-election in 2003 and retired from public life after just one term in office.

Current mayor, Andrea Horwath, revealed Wade’s passing to council and city staff on Friday morning, characterizing it as a “tragic loss.”

“I want to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends … neighbors and the broader community has lost somebody that was very historic in our city and who contributed a great deal to Hamilton,” said Horwath.

The mayor that would succeed him, Larry Di Ianni, expressed his condolences on social media to Wade’s wife and family.

He also said Wade was “a very decent man.”