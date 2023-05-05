Hamilton’s volunteer snow removal gig matching seniors, people with disabilities likely no more

Send this page to someone via email

Councilors asked city staff Thursday to seek the cost of contracting out snow clearing for eligible seniors and people with disabilities amid demise of the city’s Snow Angels program.

The action comes after the department responsible suggested some $65,000 would be needed to cover off some 144 in need residents at $450 a head, plus administrative charges.

“Unfortunately, the volunteer-based model has not been effective and the continued use of volunteers would require large administrative support and the addition of full-time staff,” Health and Safe Communities director Bonnie Elder told a committee.

The program was created in 2005 after the introduction of a mandatory compliance bylaw in 2003 requiring removal of snow and ice from residential sidewalks within 24 hours after a weather event.

It serviced residents 65 years of age or older and/or people with physical disabilities meeting low-income thresholds with no able-bodied adult living at their home.

During the first few years, hundreds of seniors were on waiting lists to be matched up with hundreds of volunteers.

In 2022-2023, there were only 85 eligible residents who asked for the service with some 62 matched with a volunteer.

Aside from issues finding volunteers, reduced community requests for the service and high administrative costs were also factors in the elimination of the program, according to Elder.

The report didn’t recommend using existing snow removal contractors due to the small size of eligible recipients in need, distance between jobs and potential cost of $167,000, plus administrative costs, to accommodate 100 residents.

Elder said costs using the bylaw department’s services would range from $122 to $211 per snow removal and public works ranged from 50 to $100 per hour for snow removal.

“There were also liability concerns and increased cost of insurance identified by existing vendors,” said Elder.

“Saddened, baffling and puzzling” were words Ward 6 Councilor Tom Jackson used to describe the programs apparent end.

“This has been such a frustrating program with the results that have been less than stellar over the years,” Jackson recalled.

He went on to suggest recent low numbers pertaining to those asking for service was due to the fact “the municipality could not meet the forecast and expectation” of the program.

“I suggest there’s hundreds out there that are desperately needing help from the municipality,” he said.

Staff were directed by Emergency and Community Services Committee members to explore more options including prospects of getting help from other city departments to find contractors.