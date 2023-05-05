Pedestrian struck near Kelowna car wash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was struck Friday morning at a busy Kelowna intersection. RCMP are asking for people to stay back as they investigate.

The pedestrian was struck while at a carwash on the corner of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street and RCMP said they have been taken to Kelowna General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“The investigation is in its early stages and police are asking the public to stay out of the area,” RCMP said in a press release. “There is no danger to the public.”

Crashes like these are an increasingly common occurrence in Kelowna.

Last Thursday, Enterprise Way was closed when, according to police, the pedestrian, a 56-year-old woman, was struck by an SUV that had allegedly been seen driving erratically moments prior. Her condition is currently unknown.

Days before that, on Monday April 24, an 82-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a pick-up truck in a West Kelowna parking lot.

In this latest case, police are also asking the public who may have witnessed the event or that have dash camera video footage to please contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-24158.