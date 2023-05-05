Minor charged in connection with allegations of sexual violence at Eastern Townships high school

Send this page to someone via email

A minor has been arrested and charged following allegations of sexual assault and harassment at a high school in Quebec’s Eastern Townships earlier this year.

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office confirmed the accused appeared in court on March 28. Their identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused faces a total of 11 charges, including four counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. They have also been charged with one count each of harassment, attempted sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

The prosecutor’s office said the youth is currently detained in another case but is expected back in court on May 30.

The charges come after parents and students spoke out about allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. They held a small demonstration outside on March 20, alleging the school had not taken complaints seriously.

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced a general investigation into reports and allegations of sexual misconduct in the province’s school network the following day.

A few weeks later, the province launched a confidential hotline for students to call to report suspected cases of sexual misconduct and violence. Drainville said in April that it gives witnesses and victims a tool to reach out “confidentially and safely.”

— With files from Global News’ Elizabeth Zogalis and The Canadian Press