Canada

Train derailment in Kingston, Ont., police and fire on scene

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 11:27 am
Several cars are on their side after a train derailment in Kingston, Ont. View image in full screen
Several cars are on their side after a train derailment in Kingston, Ont. Global Kingston
Kingston Police and Kingston Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a train derailment on Bath Road between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road.

That section of the city is blocked off to traffic while heavy equipment makes its way to the area to clear the cars.

“We are also advising the public to avoid the area of the tracks between Armstrong Road and Queen Mary Road out of precaution and to allow emergency crews to respond to the incident without any interference,” Kingston Police constable Anthony Colangeli said in an email to Global News.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

