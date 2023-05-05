Scammer lied about killing boy in car accident in order to get money: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A scammer targeting an elderly victim lied about being their daughter and being involved in a car accident that killed a young boy in a bid to obtain money, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that on Tuesday, a 78-year-old victim got a phone call from a female who purported to be their daughter.

The caller said she had been in a car accident that injured a young boy and had been arrested, police said.

The caller then said she needed money wired to her for bail and after the victim sent the requested amount, said that she needed more money because the boy injured in the accident had died, police said.

The scammer reportedly told the victim that there was a publication ban on the incident and to not tell anyone.

“The victim wired additional funds to the account as instructed but then became suspicious soon after and discovered the story was untrue and reported it to police,” officers said.

The Toronto police Financial Crimes Unit worked with a financial institution to recover around $9,000, which was a “significant portion” of the wired money, officers said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Toronto police advised that anyone who receives this type of call — dubbed a “grandparent scam” — contact officers.

“Police will never contact family members and request that money be sent electronically or in person for bail,” the release said.