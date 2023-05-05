Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Scammer lied about killing boy in car accident in order to get money: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 12:11 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A scammer targeting an elderly victim lied about being their daughter and being involved in a car accident that killed a young boy in a bid to obtain money, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that on Tuesday, a 78-year-old victim got a phone call from a female who purported to be their daughter.

The caller said she had been in a car accident that injured a young boy and had been arrested, police said.

The caller then said she needed money wired to her for bail and after the victim sent the requested amount, said that she needed more money because the boy injured in the accident had died, police said.

The scammer reportedly told the victim that there was a publication ban on the incident and to not tell anyone.

“The victim wired additional funds to the account as instructed but then became suspicious soon after and discovered the story was untrue and reported it to police,” officers said.

The Toronto police Financial Crimes Unit worked with a financial institution to recover around $9,000, which was a “significant portion” of the wired money, officers said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Toronto police advised that anyone who receives this type of call — dubbed a “grandparent scam” — contact officers.

“Police will never contact family members and request that money be sent electronically or in person for bail,” the release said.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceScamGrandparent scamtoronto grandparent scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

