Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, May 5

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 11:08 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, May 5
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, May 5.
SGI’s May traffic spotlight, celebrating Cinco de Mayo, breaking down the Saskatoon Blades season and spring preparation in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, May 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Daytime impaired driving focus of SGI’s May traffic spotlight

As summer-like conditions set in, SGI is reminding drivers to be responsible in way they drink and to plan a safe ride home.

SGI is focusing on daytime impaired driving, accounting for 35 per cent of impaired driving collisions in the province, during May’s traffic safety spotlight.

SGI’s Tyler McMurchy looks at how police are stepping up enforcement during the month and what the legal limits are in the province.

Daytime impaired driving focus of SGI’s May traffic spotlight

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Las Palapas

Cinco De Mayo celebrates the victory of Mexican troops over the French in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

Chantal Wagner heads to Las Palapas to see how they are celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Las Palapas

Breaking down the Saskatoon Blades’ season with Les Lazaruk

An incredible season for the Saskatoon Blades ended this week when they were swept by the Winnipeg Ice in the Eastern conference final.

But, there are a lot of positives to take away from the season.

Lez Lazurak, CJWW’s Voice of the Blades, looks back on the season and what he is looking forward to next year for the team.

Breaking down the Saskatoon Blades’ season with Les Lazaruk

Spring preparation for yards and gardens: Garden Tips

Rick and Jill van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers head outdoors to offer up tips and tricks on spring preparation for yards and gardens.

Jill looks at preparing perennials for the upcoming growing season while Rick looks at the best ways to start preparing lawns.

Spring preparation for yards and gardens: Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May 5

Seasonal spring weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, May 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May 5
Impaired DrivingSaskatoon BladesSGIGlobal News Morning SaskatoonGarden TipsDutch GrowersCinco de MayoLas PalapasLes Lazaruk
