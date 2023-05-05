Man committed ‘indecent act’ near north end daycare: Guelph police

Guelph police arrested a man following an indecent act at a north-end daycare centre.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, staff called police about an individual who appeared to be watching children playing outside.
The man put his hand down his pants, appeared to touch himself inappropriately, then left the area, police said in a release.
Officers found the 29-year-old man in downtown Guelph on Thursday and charged him with committing an indecent act in a public place.
He’ll appear in a Guelph courtroom on June 13.
