Crime

Winnipeg man charged in two stabbings, homicide of unidentified victim, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 11:02 am
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
A Winnipeg man accused of a number of violent incidents — including one that left an unidentified victim dead — is behind bars facing a laundry list of charges.

Police said 23-year-old Tyrus Mann has been charged with second-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with conditions.

Mann is accused of the stabbing of a 31-year-old man Tuesday evening near Sargent Avenue and Furby Street, as well as another stabbing on Henry Street on April 26 of a 51-year-old victim.

In both cases, the victims were taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

While in custody for those incidents, he was re-arrested in connection with the April 27 killing of an as-of-yet-unidentified man in the South Point Douglas area.

Police said they’re hoping the public can help identify the homicide victim, who is described as around six feet in height with no upper teeth and had undergone a medical facial procedure.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

