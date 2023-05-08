5 songs you must hear this week: 08 May 2023

A cool cover? A blast of positivity in a world where everything seems so negative? A welcome return of a band that has been AWOL for 24 years? All those boxes and more have been ticked for this week’s music recommendations.
1. Garbage, Cities in Dust
Witness to Your Love (Universal)
Recommended If You Like: Covers of Goth classics
2. The Gaslight Anthem, Positive Charge
Single (Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers)
RIYL: Sprinsteen-ish Jersey rock
Every time I met Gaslight Anthem leader Brian Fallon, I came away impressed by his determination and positive attitude. Now, after a long hiatus, Brian has reactivated the band to release its first new single in nine years, and it’s obvious he’s retained his positive outlook on life. I quote: “The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something.” Positive Charge is produced by Peter Katis, known for his work with Interpol and The National.
3. Beauty School Dropout, Freak ft. jxdn
Single (Verswire)
RIYL: Songs that are over in two minutes
I’d admit it: The thing that caught my attention about this band was their name. (Fun fact: This is also the name of a Frankie Avalon song on the Grease soundtrack back in 1978). This BSD is a three-piece from LA working with a brand new start-up label for emerging artists founded by blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy. We’ll see if the idea works.
4. Softcult, Love Song
See You in the Dark EP (Easy Life)
RIYL: Shoegazey lushness
Back in the day, twin siblings Phoenix and Mercedes Arn-Horn were together in an adorable pop-punk band from Kitchener called Courage My Love. When that approach didn’t work out—something about label interference—they remade themselves in a grungier, more shoegaze form that has more in common with My Bloody Valentine and the Cocteau Twins. This is their third EP and five of the six songs have been released as singles.
5. Everything But the Girl, No One Knows We’re Dancing
Fuse (Buzzin Fly/Verge)
RIYL: Long absences
EBtG (consisting of Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt) was a certified Big Deal™ back in the 80s and 90s in the UK and internationally with a 1994 hit called Missing. After a few more releases, they disappeared. Thorn went on to release four solo albums and a memoir; Ben went deep into DJing, remixing, running a label, and self-publishing a couple of books. Fuse is their first new album in 24 years and much of the UK has lost their mind over this record.
