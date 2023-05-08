5 songs you must hear this week: 08 May 2023

A cool cover? A blast of positivity in a world where everything seems so negative? A welcome return of a band that has been AWOL for 24 years? All those boxes and more have been ticked for this week’s music recommendations.

1. Garbage, Cities in Dust

Witness to Your Love (Universal)

Recommended If You Like: Covers of Goth classics

One of the signature songs of Siouxsie and the Banshees is their 1985 single, Cities in Dust. Garbage, being big fans of 80s alternative, decided to cover the song for their 2023 Record Store Day release. The next step was to release a digital version of that physical EP. If you listen carefully to the last bit of the song, you can hear singer Shirley Manson whisper “I love you, Siouxie.” And it’s an honest love. Shirley had this to say about her: “Siouxsie Sioux […] literally changed my life and filled me with power that I didn’t have,” she explained. “I just stole it from her, and I faked it until I made it, literally. Siouxsie And The Banshees did something inexplicable to me that I can never thank her enough for.” By the way, Siouxsie just played her first live gig in over ten years so the timing is nice.

2. The Gaslight Anthem, Positive Charge

Single (Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers)

RIYL: Sprinsteen-ish Jersey rock

Every time I met Gaslight Anthem leader Brian Fallon, I came away impressed by his determination and positive attitude. Now, after a long hiatus, Brian has reactivated the band to release its first new single in nine years, and it’s obvious he’s retained his positive outlook on life. I quote: “The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something.” Positive Charge is produced by Peter Katis, known for his work with Interpol and The National.

3. Beauty School Dropout, Freak ft. jxdn

Single (Verswire)

RIYL: Songs that are over in two minutes

I’d admit it: The thing that caught my attention about this band was their name. (Fun fact: This is also the name of a Frankie Avalon song on the Grease soundtrack back in 1978). This BSD is a three-piece from LA working with a brand new start-up label for emerging artists founded by blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy. We’ll see if the idea works.

4. Softcult, Love Song

See You in the Dark EP (Easy Life)

RIYL: Shoegazey lushness

Back in the day, twin siblings Phoenix and Mercedes Arn-Horn were together in an adorable pop-punk band from Kitchener called Courage My Love. When that approach didn’t work out—something about label interference—they remade themselves in a grungier, more shoegaze form that has more in common with My Bloody Valentine and the Cocteau Twins. This is their third EP and five of the six songs have been released as singles.

5. Everything But the Girl, No One Knows We’re Dancing

Fuse (Buzzin Fly/Verge)

RIYL: Long absences

EBtG (consisting of Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt) was a certified Big Deal™ back in the 80s and 90s in the UK and internationally with a 1994 hit called Missing. After a few more releases, they disappeared. Thorn went on to release four solo albums and a memoir; Ben went deep into DJing, remixing, running a label, and self-publishing a couple of books. Fuse is their first new album in 24 years and much of the UK has lost their mind over this record.