Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following crash in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes earlier this week.

OPP say on that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Woodville on Monday in which a driver was nearly involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The suspect vehicle ended up in the opposite ditch, OPP said.

#CKLOPP investigated a single motor vehicle collision in Woodville on May 1, where the driver was found to be impaired by alcohol. A 76 year old driver from Oshawa was arrested and charged. ^jk pic.twitter.com/V7KBQ6A2ST — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 5, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police determined the 76-year-old man was impaired. He was charged with two counts of impaired driving (drug and alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

OPP say the vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.