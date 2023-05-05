Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following crash in Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 9:16 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued impaired driving charges following a crash in Woodville on May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued impaired driving charges following a crash in Woodville on May 1, 2023. Central Region OPP/Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes earlier this week.

OPP say on that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Woodville on Monday in which a driver was nearly involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The suspect vehicle ended up in the opposite ditch, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police determined the 76-year-old man was impaired. He was charged with two counts of impaired driving (drug and alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

OPP say the vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Related News
Impaired DrivingOshawaCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivingDurhamCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPWoodville
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers