Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following crash in Kawartha Lakes

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes earlier this week.
OPP say on that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Woodville on Monday in which a driver was nearly involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.
The suspect vehicle ended up in the opposite ditch, OPP said.
Police determined the 76-year-old man was impaired. He was charged with two counts of impaired driving (drug and alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
OPP say the vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
