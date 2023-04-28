Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving in construction zone: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 9:37 am
A Peterborough man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident in a construction zone on April 27, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident in a construction zone on April 27, 2023.
A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in a construction zone in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Peterborough police were called to a construction zone in the area of Wolsely Street and Chemong Road.

Officers found a vehicle which struck a construction pylon before reversing and stopping in the middle of the road.

READ MORE: Alleged unlicensed, impaired driver in fatal Toronto crash released on bail

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver was examined by paramedics before being transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

A 68-year-old Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving — combined blood-alcohol and blood-drug concentration.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 23.

Alleged unlicensed, impaired driver in Toronto crash released on bail
Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceDrug Impaired DrivingPeterborough impaired
