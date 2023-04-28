Peterborough man charged with impaired driving in construction zone: police

See more sharing options

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in a construction zone in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Peterborough police were called to a construction zone in the area of Wolsely Street and Chemong Road.

Officers found a vehicle which struck a construction pylon before reversing and stopping in the middle of the road.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver was examined by paramedics before being transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

A 68-year-old Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving — combined blood-alcohol and blood-drug concentration.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 23.