Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Weather

Central Alberta wildfire spurs new evacuation order for Entwistle

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 9:55 pm
A photo of a wildfire burning in Parkland County in central Alberta on May 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of a wildfire burning in Parkland County in central Alberta on May 3, 2023. CREDIT: Facebook/Parkland County
A new evacuation order was issued for the central Alberta community of Entwistle on Thursday night because of the threat posed by a wildfire near the hamlet.

Just one day earlier, a previous evacuation order for the Parkland County community had been lifted and all remaining evacuees west of Range Road 65 near Entwistle were told they could return home.

Parkland and Yellowhead county residents allowed to return home

The new evacuation order on Thursday came via an emergency alert issued by the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

“There is a wildfire near the hamlet of Entwistle,” the AEMA said. “Everyone in the area west of Range Road 65 to the Pembina River, north of Township Road 530 to Highway 16, including all residents of Entwistle must evacuate immediately.”

Entwistle is about a one-hour drive west of Edmonton.

Wildfire evacuation in northern Alberta forces thousands from their homes

The AEMA said people leaving their homes should flee with pets, important documents, medicine and enough food and water “to be away from home for at least three days.”

Evacuees were being asked to head to the Wabamun Jubilee Hall at 5132 53 Ave. in Wabamun, Alta. Anyone who needs help leaving their home is asked to call 780-203-3258.

The latest evacuation order came amid another day of unseasonably hot and windy conditions in the province that saw other communities also be issued alerts and thousands of people in the northwestern Alberta community of Fox Lake be forced to leave their homes.

More to come…

More on Canada
FireWildfireWildfiresAlberta WildfiresAlberta wildfirewildfire riskEntwistleAlberta Emergency Management AgencyParkland County wildfireAlberta wildfire evacuationEntiwstle wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

