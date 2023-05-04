Backcountry around Brazeau Dam being evacuated due to several raging forest fires

Send this page to someone via email

On a sunny, dangerously dry and hot day that saw dozens of new wildfires flare up across Alberta, a region of the foothills popular with backcountry enthusiasts was ordered to evacuate Thursday night.

Yellowhead County and the province said there were several new forest fires to the southwest and northwest of the Brazeau Dam.

Alberta Wildfire said one of the new fires is located 25 kilometres west of Lodgepole and 20 kilometres northwest of the Brazeau Dam, and was discovered earlier Thursday.

The fire is classified as out of control and estimated to be 3,736 hectares in size. It is creating a large smoke column that is visible in the surrounding area, the province said.

There are several wildfires burning in that area, including another out-of-control 1,700-hectare wildfire just to the west of the Brazeau Reservoir, and a 600-hectare fire along the Brazeau River.

The evacuation area is bounded by Elk River Road on the north, the Brazeau Reservoir on the east, just past Brazeau River on the south, and Range Road 145 on the west.

Anyone in the area needs to leave, the province said, adding tactical evacuations were being done.

The wildfires primarily affect the oil and gas industry — there are many gas wells in that part of the province — but anyone within the area must leave.

The evacuation routes are north on Wolf Lake Road, west on Elk River Road or east on Elk River Road to Highway 620.

Other wildfires in Alberta

Most of Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions, with little chance of rain in the forecast.

Thursday evening, the community of Entwistle in Parkland County was told get out once again, just one day after they were allowed to return after being ordered to evacuate over the weekend due to fire.

In northeastern Alberta, a wildfire destroyed at least one home and triggered evacuations on the Cold Lake First Nation.

Late in the afternoon, an evacuation order was issued for part of Lac Ste. Anne County, where officials said a wildfire was burning near Range Road 60 and Township Road 560.

Earlier in the day, the county said the separate Yellowhead County fire was approaching from the south, so an evacuation alert was also in effect for the area south of Township Road 570 and west of Range Road 80 to the county border at Range Road 100.

A different evacuation order was issued because of that fire for people who live north of Wildwood in rural Yellowhead County.

About an hour’s drive south of that fire, rural properties in Brazeau County near Drayton Valley were also told to evacuate on Wednesday and Thursday because of a blaze there.

In the far northwestern tip of Alberta, several thousand people were told to flee Fox Lake and the Little Red River Cree Nation because of a fire that flared out of control overnight.

At 6 p.m., the province said at least 20 homes, the police station and the Northern Store have been lost in Fox Lake.

A reception centre has opened at the Fox Lake Band Office.

According to Alberta Wildfire, as of 8 p.m. Thursday there are 75 active wildfires in the province, 19 of which are out of control.

An update from the province at 6 p.m. said at least 44 new wildfires started on Thursday alone.

Four states of local emergency were declared in Lac St. Anne County, Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Rainbow Lake and Brazeau County.

The Little Red River Cree Nation has declared a Band Council Resolution.