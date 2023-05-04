Car flips into Vancouver front yard, driver in hospital

See more sharing options

Vancouver police urged commuters to avoid the Langara College area Thursday afternoon as they responded to a car that flipped into someone’s front yard.

Police said W. 49th Avenue was closed between Ontario and Columbia as they investigated.

A photo of the crash showed a black sedan flipped onto its roof on a cinderblock fence dividing two properties.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Police said buses were getting through on 49th Avenue, but urged everyone else to keep away.