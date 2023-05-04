Menu

Crime

Car flips into Vancouver front yard, driver in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 7:03 pm
Traffic was disrupted near Vancouver's Langara College on Thursday as police responded to a flipped car. View image in full screen
Traffic was disrupted near Vancouver's Langara College on Thursday as police responded to a flipped car. Vancouver police
Vancouver police urged commuters to avoid the Langara College area Thursday afternoon as they responded to a car that flipped into someone’s front yard.

Police said W. 49th Avenue was closed between Ontario and Columbia as they investigated.

Click to play video: 'Cyclist struck and killed by dump truck in North Vancouver'
Cyclist struck and killed by dump truck in North Vancouver

A photo of the crash showed a black sedan flipped onto its roof on a cinderblock fence dividing two properties.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Police said buses were getting through on 49th Avenue, but urged everyone else to keep away.

