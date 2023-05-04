Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP complete removal of human remains, vehicle submerged in Lake Ontario for years

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Amherstview: OPP complete removing human remains and vehicle submerged in Lake Ontario for years'
Amherstview: OPP complete removing human remains and vehicle submerged in Lake Ontario for years
WATCH: Ontario Provincial Police say human remains and a vehicle found in Lake Ontario were probably in the water for years.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A painstaking recovery process continued to unfold in Lake Ontario for a second day.

Police divers in Amherstview, Ont., have now recovered human remains found inside a submerged car.

It’s believed the car plunged into the water along Highway 33 and County Road 6 several years ago.

It took all of Wednesday for provincial police divers to remove human remains from the vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Amherstview: Provincial Police removing human remains from Lake Ontario'
Amherstview: Provincial Police removing human remains from Lake Ontario

By midday Thursday, the vehicle itself was slowly lifted out of the water. Covered with debris and heavily damaged, the make and model is difficult to identify, but the blue colour of the paint is visible.

Story continues below advertisement

“Perhaps this is going to give someone closure on this episode in life,” says Dave Mayell, a resident in the area.

Mayell’s in-laws have lived on a farm at county roads 33 and 6 for four generations. He says the intersection has a long history of collisions and vehicles ending up in the water.

“Many, many accidents and that from people going too fast around this corner, or coming down County Road 6,” says Mayell.

Police only discovered the vehicle while dealing with another fatal incident earlier in the year, which claimed the life of a local woman.

Click to play video: 'OPP say car drove into Lake Ontario near Amherstview Ont.'
OPP say car drove into Lake Ontario near Amherstview Ont.

Divers were locating that vehicle when they also discovered this one. How it ended up in Lake Ontario remains a mystery.

Trending Now

Now with the vehicle and human remains recovered, the real work for investigators begins — to try and determine who was hidden in these waters, and for how long.

Story continues below advertisement

“The next step will be to send the human remains for forensic examination, and for the vehicle to be examined closer, to figure out what kind of vehicle it is,” says Const. Shannon Cork with the Lennox & Addington OPP.

Missing persons cases will be re-examined to look for a fit — for example, the case of Amherstview resident David Hannah, who went missing in 1983 and was driving a blue 1969 Delta 88.

At this early stage of the investigation, no such connection can be made, but police say the underwater discovery is likely related to a missing person’s case.

“Now that we have human remains collected, we’ll be able to follow up that investigation and get the identity of that person sorted out,” says Cork.

“Then someone will have closure to where their missing person has been.”

More on Crime
OPPmissing personRescueHuman RemainsLake OntarioDiverDavid Hannah
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers