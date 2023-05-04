1 person in custody after Toronto stabbing

One person is in custody after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet at around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said offices received a report of a stabbing in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.
Police said a suspect was located at the scene and was taken into custody.
Officers said a knife was also recovered.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a victim was located and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Daylight stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University leaves 19-year-old seriously injured, 16 year-old arrested
Comments