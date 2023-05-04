1 person in custody after Toronto stabbing

See more sharing options

One person is in custody after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said offices received a report of a stabbing in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said a suspect was located at the scene and was taken into custody.

Officers said a knife was also recovered.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a victim was located and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

STABBING:

Don Mills Rd & Sheppard Ave E

– reports of someone stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located a suspect – 1 person is in custody

– knife recovered

– @TorontoMedics o/s – unable to locate a victim

– @TTCnotices – advised bypassing service at Don Mills station#GO994291

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 4, 2023

