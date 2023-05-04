Menu

Comments

Crime

1 person in custody after Toronto stabbing

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 4:25 pm
Police tape can be seen at a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023.
Police tape can be seen at a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
One person is in custody after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said offices received a report of a stabbing in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said a suspect was located at the scene and was taken into custody.

Officers said a knife was also recovered.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a victim was located and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

