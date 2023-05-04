Menu

Crime

Police investigate alleged indecent act near Guelph daycare

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 4, 2023 4:14 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Ontario’s Guelph Police Service is investigating reports of a man performing an indecent act near a daycare centre.

The alleged incident took place Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. in the north end of the city.

Staff at the daycare told investigators that they saw a man with dark medium-length hair standing outside the daycare watching children playing outside.

They say the man appeared to drop his pants and masturbate before leaving.

The suspect was wearing a white and purple-striped jacket, grey-hooded sweater, blue pants with silver bottoms and dark sunglasses.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Guelph NewsChildrenDaycareGuelph crimeIndecent ActGuelph Police ServiceMasturbating
