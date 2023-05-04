Police investigate alleged indecent act near Guelph daycare

Ontario’s Guelph Police Service is investigating reports of a man performing an indecent act near a daycare centre.
The alleged incident took place Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. in the north end of the city.
Staff at the daycare told investigators that they saw a man with dark medium-length hair standing outside the daycare watching children playing outside.
They say the man appeared to drop his pants and masturbate before leaving.
The suspect was wearing a white and purple-striped jacket, grey-hooded sweater, blue pants with silver bottoms and dark sunglasses.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
