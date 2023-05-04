Menu

Fatal collision closes County Road 2 between Cobourg, Port Hope: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 3:41 pm
A fatal collision on Thursday morning has closed a section of County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope, Ont.

Northumberland OPP say the roadway was closed following a two-vehicle head-on collision before 10 a.m. in the area of Loveshin Road and Apple Orchard Road in Northumberland County.

Police say more details are forthcoming on the collision.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours as OPP investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the event, or has any information, is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come…

Fatal CrashFatal CollisionCobourgNorthumberland CountyPort HopeNorthumberland OPProad closureHead On Collisionroad closedCounty Road 2County Road 2 collision
