Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

1 dead following ATV crash in Codrington area: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 9:28 am
Northumberland OPP are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Codrington on March 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Codrington on March 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northumberland OPP say one person has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in the Codrington area on Wednesday morning.

Police issued a tweet at 8:20 a.m. saying emergency crews were at the scene of an ATV crash on Old Wooler Road between Tower Line Road and Lord Road, a few kilometres south of the hamlet or 15 km north of Brighton.

Read more: 1 airlifted following ATV crash north of Havelock, Peterborough County OPP say

No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say Old Wooler Road — between Tower Line Road and Lord Road — is expected to be closed for several hours. Detours are in place.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP say anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video/dash camera footage and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Northumberland County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come.

Northumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPATVATV CrashBrightonall-terrain vehicleFatal ATV crashcodrington
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

