1 dead following ATV crash in Codrington area: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP say one person has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in the Codrington area on Wednesday morning.
Police issued a tweet at 8:20 a.m. saying emergency crews were at the scene of an ATV crash on Old Wooler Road between Tower Line Road and Lord Road, a few kilometres south of the hamlet or 15 km north of Brighton.
No other injuries were reported.
OPP say Old Wooler Road — between Tower Line Road and Lord Road — is expected to be closed for several hours. Detours are in place.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
OPP say anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video/dash camera footage and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Northumberland County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
More to come.
