Traffic

1 dead following Highway 12 collision in Brock Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 1:06 pm
OPP say one person died following a collision on Highway 12 in Brock Township on April 23, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP say one person died following a collision on Highway 12 in Brock Township on April 23, 2023. OPP Highway Safety Division/Twitter
One person died and another critically injured following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Brock Township on Sunday evening.

According to OPP, around 7:15 p.m., a westbound pickup truck on Concession Road 7 collided with a southbound SUV at the intersection of Highway 12 in Beaverton.

Investigators say the collision saw both vehicles leave the road, with the SUV rolling before coming to rest.

Police say the 50-year-old male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old female passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The 29-year-old driver of the pickup truck was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

On Monday, OPP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. They noted the intersection is controlled by stop signs for vehicles on Concession 7, while Highway 12 is a through-road with no traffic control.

