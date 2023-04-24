1 dead following Highway 12 collision in Brock Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person died and another critically injured following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Brock Township on Sunday evening.

According to OPP, around 7:15 p.m., a westbound pickup truck on Concession Road 7 collided with a southbound SUV at the intersection of Highway 12 in Beaverton.

Investigators say the collision saw both vehicles leave the road, with the SUV rolling before coming to rest.

Police say the 50-year-old male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal collision: #Hwy12/Thorah Concession 7, 7:20pm. SB SUV on Hwy12 struck by a WB pickup at the intersection. Male driver of the SUV deceased and the female passenger is in critical condition. Male driver of the pickup truck has serious non-life threatening injuries #TorontoOPP pic.twitter.com/fnFomawVZ1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 24, 2023

A 41-year-old female passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The 29-year-old driver of the pickup truck was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

On Monday, OPP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. They noted the intersection is controlled by stop signs for vehicles on Concession 7, while Highway 12 is a through-road with no traffic control.