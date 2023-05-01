Stolen vehicle recovered at scene of collision along Hwy 401: police

Send this page to someone via email

A stolen vehicle has been recovered after it was involved in a collision along Highay 401 in Toronto on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on Highway 401 at Meadowvale Road at around 6:45 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows an SUV that appears to have driven into the side of a large transport truck.

Police said a male suspect was seen running from the scene.

Officers said he was seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

