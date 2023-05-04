Menu

Canada

Saskatoon roadwork plans revealed, residents should prepare for detours

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 6:18 pm
Major construction projects have been announced by the City of Saskatoon, including road resurfacing, water main replacements, pothole repairs and ongoing bridge construction. View image in full screen
Major construction projects have been announced by the City of Saskatoon, including road resurfacing, water main replacements, pothole repairs and ongoing bridge construction. Easton Hamm- Global News
The City of Saskatoon unveiled its construction plans for the 2023 season on Thursday, revealing major upgrades that will inevitably slow city traffic.

About $67.19 million has been set aside for roadwork and bridge rehabilitation this season, priced to match inflationary costs.

“We will deliver the entire budget and as much of the planned program as we can with that budget,” said Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction.

For two months now, commuters have crawled along the westbound lanes on the Circle Drive North Bridge. Crews still have seven more months to go.

Other notable projects will include resurfacing the westbound lanes of Circle Drive North between Millar Avenue and Alberta Avenue and sections of Preston Avenue between Preston Crossing and 8th Street.

Wanuskewin Road will also be resurfaced on both sides between 71st Street and Penner Road.

Downtown and other areas of the city will be completely dug up to replace hundred-year-old water mains. Construction will happen in phases throughout the summer and fall so several blocks aren’t closed at the same time.

Trending Now

The project will begin with 22nd Street East between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue.

Saskatoon Light and Power is already downtown, upgrading the electrical vault on the west side of 2nd Avenue between 21st Street and 22nd Street, and won’t be finished until mid-June.

Regular maintenance, including street sweeping, pothole repairs and line painting, is already underway. Saskatoon residents should watch for signs prohibiting parking on certain evenings to make room for street sweepers.

More information on Saskatoon construction can be found at saskatoon.ca/construction.

SaskatoonSaskatoon TrafficSaskatoon ConstructionSaskatoon Road Workconstruction Saskatooncity of saskatoon newssaskatoon detoursupcoming construction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

