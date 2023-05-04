Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia says 148 nurses return to public health system after $10,000 bonus

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2023 2:43 pm
Thompson says 148 nurses have agreed to return to work to fill vacant positions in the province's health care system after accepting $10,000 bonuses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
Thompson says 148 nurses have agreed to return to work to fill vacant positions in the province’s health care system after accepting $10,000 bonuses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Nova Scotia’s health minister says 148 nurses are returning to work in the public health-care system after accepting $10,000 bonuses.

Michelle Thompson says the nurses include retired, casual and travel nurses who have agreed to work in the publicly funded system for at least two years.

Thompson says that as a result of the recruitment drive, 34 positions that had been posted for 90 days or more have been filled.

The $10,000 incentive was offered in March to nurses who had left the public system.

Read more: N.S. unveils emergency room plan, nurse practitioners to deliver care in ERs

The bonuses came with a requirement to sign a two-year return-of-service agreement by March 31.

Thompson says the majority of the nursing positions are permanent full-time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

