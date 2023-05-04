Nova Scotia says 148 nurses return to public health system after $10,000 bonus

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s health minister says 148 nurses are returning to work in the public health-care system after accepting $10,000 bonuses.

Michelle Thompson says the nurses include retired, casual and travel nurses who have agreed to work in the publicly funded system for at least two years.

Thompson says that as a result of the recruitment drive, 34 positions that had been posted for 90 days or more have been filled.

The $10,000 incentive was offered in March to nurses who had left the public system.

The bonuses came with a requirement to sign a two-year return-of-service agreement by March 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson says the majority of the nursing positions are permanent full-time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.