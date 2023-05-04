72-year-old woman sexually assaulted while walking in Kitchener park: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a Kitchener park on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

According to a release from police, the woman was walking on a trail in McLennan Park on Ottawa Street near Strasburg Road when the incident occurred.

A stranger approached her as she was walking and forced his victim to the ground before he sexually assaulted her, police say.

They described the suspect as possibly in his late 20s and approximately six feet tall with a thin build.

He was said to be dressed in dark grey jogging pants, a light grey T-shirt, white running shoes, a dark baseball cap and glasses and was holding a royal blue jacket.

Police say their major crimes unit is investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.