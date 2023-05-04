‘From an emergency to a disaster’: Water is running through the streets of Cache Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Several days of warm weather are causing rapid snowmelt in parts of B.C. and there is rising flood concern with the rain in the forecast.

One home in the Village of Cache Creek has been destroyed by rising waters and 13 properties have now been evacuated.

The Bonaparte River and Cache Creek have both spilled their banks and water is running through parts of town, including the local fire hall.

The intersection of highways 1 and 97 is underwater and has been closed to traffic.

A local state of emergency remains in effect, along with flood warnings for the creek and river.

People are asked to stay in their homes unless they are assisting with sandbagging efforts.

“It’s gone from an emergency to a disaster,” Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said.

“We’ve got a river flowing down the highway at the junction of Highway 1 and 97. We just lost a lamp standard over there. So obviously the road is getting undermined. And, you know, the water continues to flow. My socks are wet.

“Hopefully the water will slow down and stop at some point in the foreseeable future, but at the present time there’s not much anybody can do.”

In the meantime, evacuation orders have been issued for 10 properties in Grand Forks due to imminent flooding danger.

Thirty-four properties are on evacuation alert.

The Okanagan Indian Band has expanded the evacuation order for properties in the community of Parker Cove on the shore of Okanagan Lake, where it says floodwaters from Whiteman’s Creek have eroded land and undercut trees.

Meanwhile, the Regional District of Central Kootenay has put three more properties on evacuation alert in response to a landslide and debris flowing through Talbot Creek in the community of Vallican, east of Kamloops. Photos shared by the district show the water has carved a deep channel through Little Slocan South Road.

A mudslide has forced the closure of an 80-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 between Salmo and Creston, causing longer wait times for the Kootenay Lake ferry.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions due to flooding about 15 kilometres east of Castlegar, while a short stretch of Highway 99 is closed due to flooding about 67 kilometres north of Lillooet, with assessments underway in both areas.

-with files from The Canadian Press