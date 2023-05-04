Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek driver after pickup rams cruiser, injuring officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 12:43 pm
Peterborough police are looking for a driver and pickup truck which fled officers on May 3, 2023 and also collided with a cruiser. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a driver and pickup truck which fled officers on May 3, 2023 and also collided with a cruiser. Peterborough Police Service
A police officer suffered minor injuries after a driver rammed a police cruiser during a pursuit in Peterborough, Ont., early Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:10 p.m, an off-duty officer first reported an eastbound pickup truck travelling erratically on Lansdowne Street between Lock Street and Goodfellow Road.

On-duty officers located and followed the vehicle on Goodfellow Road and attempted a vehicle stop.

However, police say the truck continued to accelerate, and the pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

A few minutes later, another officer found the suspect vehicle in the area of Talwood Drive and Whitefield Drive.

“The suspect vehicle failed to stop again, ramming a police vehicle before driving off,” police stated.

Police say the officer in the collision suffered minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle — described as a brown/gold-coloured GMC pickup — continued eastbound on Sherbrooke Street, accelerating and driving erratically. A second pursuit was called off due to safety concerns.

The pickup has a licence plate CRHR 807. The driver is described as a man in his early 30s with long dark hair and a scruffy face.

Anyone with information can call 9111 or Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext 225, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca

