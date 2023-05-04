Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stranger breaks in, assaults homeowner, flees toward woods with axe: Huron OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 2:20 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Huron County are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter and assault in Clinton, Ont., south of Goderich.

A homeowner contacted police at around 3 p.m. Wednesday to report that a man they didn’t know came inside their home on Dinsley Terrace, demanding keys to their vehicle.

When the homeowner refused, police said the suspect assaulted them before fleeing with an axe and handheld torch. Police did not provide information about any injuries.

“The suspect was last seen on foot southbound towards a wooded area,” police said.

“Officers checked the immediate area and set up a perimeter to contain the suspect. OPP K-9 and Emergency Response Team (ERT) members attended and conducted a track for the suspect which yielded negative results.”

Trending Now

Police said they are looking for a man described as about five feet nine inches tall with dark hair and a slim build who was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with a “John Deere” logo and a red baseball cap.

Advertisement
More on Crime
AssaultBreak And EnterClintonSuspect Wantedhuron oppSuspect Descriptionstranger breaks into home
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers