Stranger breaks in, assaults homeowner, flees toward woods with axe: Huron OPP

Police in Huron County are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter and assault in Clinton, Ont., south of Goderich.

A homeowner contacted police at around 3 p.m. Wednesday to report that a man they didn’t know came inside their home on Dinsley Terrace, demanding keys to their vehicle.

When the homeowner refused, police said the suspect assaulted them before fleeing with an axe and handheld torch. Police did not provide information about any injuries.

“The suspect was last seen on foot southbound towards a wooded area,” police said.

“Officers checked the immediate area and set up a perimeter to contain the suspect. OPP K-9 and Emergency Response Team (ERT) members attended and conducted a track for the suspect which yielded negative results.”

Police said they are looking for a man described as about five feet nine inches tall with dark hair and a slim build who was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with a “John Deere” logo and a red baseball cap.