Canada

Sexual assault reported at Halifax baseball field, suspect sought by police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 9:38 am
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or suspect to contact them. View image in full screen
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or suspect to contact them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Police say they are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a baseball field near the Halifax Transit Lacewood Terminal.

In a release issued on Thursday, police say a man approached a woman at the transit terminal at about 1 p.m. on Monday, and then lured the victim to an area of the Mainland Common baseball field before sexually assaulting her

Police provide few details but say the suspect was wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and sweatpants. He’s described as being a man in his 30s, about five-foot-nine with a thin build, brown hair and facial hair.

“We are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being,” the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect to call them at 902-490-5016.

