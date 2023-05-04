Sexual assault reported at Halifax baseball field, suspect sought by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a baseball field near the Halifax Transit Lacewood Terminal.

In a release issued on Thursday, police say a man approached a woman at the transit terminal at about 1 p.m. on Monday, and then lured the victim to an area of the Mainland Common baseball field before sexually assaulting her

Police provide few details but say the suspect was wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and sweatpants. He’s described as being a man in his 30s, about five-foot-nine with a thin build, brown hair and facial hair.

“We are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being,” the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect to call them at 902-490-5016.