Suspect arrested after 2 men stabbed in downtown Toronto fight

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a fight broke out downtown sending two men to hospital with stab wounds.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and Spadina Avenue at around 7:18 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing.

Police said there was an altercation between a group of men. Two men were found with stab wounds.

Paramedics said they took two men to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third man was also treated at the scene, they said.

A suspect was arrested but police did not say if any charges were laid.

Any witnesses or anyone with video is asked to contact police.

