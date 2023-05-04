Suspect arrested after 2 men stabbed in downtown Toronto fight

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a fight broke out downtown sending two men to hospital with stab wounds.
Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and Spadina Avenue at around 7:18 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing.
Police said there was an altercation between a group of men. Two men were found with stab wounds.
Paramedics said they took two men to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third man was also treated at the scene, they said.
A suspect was arrested but police did not say if any charges were laid.
Any witnesses or anyone with video is asked to contact police.
More on Crime
- Alex Murdaugh admits he lied about housekeeper’s trip-and-fall death
- Trump lawyers to call no witnesses in rape trial, leaving jury with deposition video
- Packages with ‘potentially lethal substance’ being mailed in Ontario, OPP warn
- Suspect caught after Atlanta medical facility shooting kills 1, injures 4
Comments