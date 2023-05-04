Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested after 2 men stabbed in downtown Toronto fight

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 8:32 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a fight broke out downtown sending two men to hospital with stab wounds.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and Spadina Avenue at around 7:18 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing.

Police said there was an altercation between a group of men. Two men were found with stab wounds.

Paramedics said they took two men to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third man was also treated at the scene, they said.

A suspect was arrested but police did not say if any charges were laid.

Any witnesses or anyone with video is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Toronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto Stabbingdowntown torontostabbing torontoSpadina AvenueDundas Street West
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers