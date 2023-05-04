Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in death of 56-year-old woman on Whitefish First Nation

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 9:14 am
File: The side of an Alberta RCMP vehcile. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Alberta RCMP vehcile. Global News
A man has been charged with murder after a woman in her 50s was found dead last week in a home in a First Nations community north of Edmonton.

High Prairie RCMP responded on April 27 to a report of an assault at a home in Atikameg on Whitefish First Nation.

Officers found 56-year-old Beatrice Laboucan dead inside a home, where a suspect was also found and arrested.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit was called in and took over the investigation.

The next day, a man from Whitefish First Nation, 31-year-old Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey, was charged with second-degree murder.

Grey appeared before a justice of the peace and will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for May 29 at the courthouse in High Prairie.

No other details were provided.

The death happened in the same community of about 900 people where a five-year-old boy was fatally attacked by several dogs in March.

Atikameg is about 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in a remote part of Alberta.

Alberta RCMPRural CrimeRural Alberta crimeAlberta RCMP major crimes unitHigh Prairie RCMPAtikamegWhitefish First NationAtikameg AlbertaAtikameg homicideBeatrice LaboucanTristan Patrick Kayne Grey
