Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Crews battling 60-hectare out-of-control wildfire near Fort Saint John

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 11:10 pm
The 60-hectare Charlie Lake wildfire seen from Stoddart Creek Hill.
The 60-hectare Charlie Lake wildfire seen from Stoddart Creek Hill.
Crews with the BC Wildfire Service and Charlie Lake Fire Department are battling a new out of control wildfire near Fort Saint John in British Columbia’s northeast Wednesday evening.

The Charlie Lake wildfire is burning about seven kilometres northeast of Charlie Lake and was last estimated at 60 hectares in size.

The fire is affecting Highway 97, which was temporarily closed between Wright Road and 256 Road, but has since reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

The Charlie Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
The Charlie Lake wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire was being driven eastward by wind, had crossed the highway, and was displaying moderately to highly vigorous fire behaviour.

It said provincial wildfire crews along with members of several local fire departments have been deployed along with air and heavy equipment support. Locals reported multiple air tankers working on the fire.

Wildfire officials believe the fire was caused by human activity. There were no evacuation alerts or orders in effect due to the fire.

As of Wednesday evening, the BC Wildfire Service was battling 48 active wildfires. There have been 141 fires so far this season, 15 of which started in the last 24 hours.

