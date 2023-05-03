Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP search for woman believed to have been abducted, suspect in custody

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 10:58 pm
RCMP search for woman believed to have been abducted, suspect in custody - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP have arrested a man alleged to have kidnapped a woman from Chemawawin Cree Nation, but the woman remains missing.

Police received a report on Tuesday that 25-year-old Veronica Walker was missing.

RCMP say on Monday, at around 2:30 a.m., Walker was taken against her will from a residence in Chemawawin by 39-year-old Warren George. The two are known to one another.

On Wednesday night, George was arrested in Winnipeg and was wanted for breaking and entering, kidnapping, and assault, but there was no sign of the woman.

Trending Now

Walker is 5’4″ and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Chemawawin First Nation is located next to Easterville, and is 464 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

More on Crime
RCMPPoliceMissing WomanKidnappingChemawawin

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers