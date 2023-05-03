RCMP search for woman believed to have been abducted, suspect in custody

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have arrested a man alleged to have kidnapped a woman from Chemawawin Cree Nation, but the woman remains missing.

Police received a report on Tuesday that 25-year-old Veronica Walker was missing.

RCMP say on Monday, at around 2:30 a.m., Walker was taken against her will from a residence in Chemawawin by 39-year-old Warren George. The two are known to one another.

On Wednesday night, George was arrested in Winnipeg and was wanted for breaking and entering, kidnapping, and assault, but there was no sign of the woman.

Walker is 5’4″ and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Chemawawin First Nation is located next to Easterville, and is 464 kilometres north of Winnipeg.